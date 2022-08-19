MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to $31.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

MDU stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,439 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,576,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,481,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after purchasing an additional 418,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,676,000 after purchasing an additional 113,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

