Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn Purchases 20,000 Shares

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,084 shares in the company, valued at $271,638.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Charles Brent Jr. Winn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 16th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 30,568 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,205.52.
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 11,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010.00.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 169.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.
