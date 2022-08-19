Melalie Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27,734.00 (MEL)

Melalie (MEL) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Melalie coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Melalie has a total market capitalization of $182,353.26 and $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Melalie has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,334.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003726 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00127437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00074220 BTC.

Melalie Profile

MEL is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork.

Melalie Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melalie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

