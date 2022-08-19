Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Shares Down 3.1%

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Melco International Development Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.
About Melco International Development
Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.
