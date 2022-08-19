Memecoin (MEM) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

Memecoin (MEM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Memecoin has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Memecoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and $34,991.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Memecoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00786834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Memecoin

Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,380,588 coins. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Memecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Memority is a blockchain-based platform for encrypted decentralized cloud storage of valuable data. The Memority mission is to create a self-sufficient ecosystem providing many applications that meet the needs of businesses, government organizations and individuals in the ultra-secure storage of all kinds of valuable data. Data security is ensured by encrypting the file when it is loaded into the system with a private key, which is stored only by the data owner. Access to the content of the data is possible only with the private key. EMT is an Ethereum-based token created for ICO porpuses. Later on, EMT tokens can be exchanged for MMR tokens, at a rate of 1:1 without any commissions. MMR tokens are used inside the platform for all operations and are necessary for the functioning of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.