Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CFO Michael Ruppert Sells 1,162 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CFO Michael Ruppert sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $59,459.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,879 shares in the company, valued at $10,483,658.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Ruppert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Michael Ruppert sold 1,172 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $60,240.80.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.65, a PEG ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

