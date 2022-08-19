Meristem Family Wealth LLC Acquires 1,285 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,372,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 143,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,511,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

VIOO traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,513. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $163.11 and a twelve month high of $223.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.47.

