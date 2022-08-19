Meristem Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.7% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,884,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,276,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.27 on Friday, reaching $324.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,791,476. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

