Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VCR stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,579. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.70.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

