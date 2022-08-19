Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases 5,345 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,478,000 after buying an additional 386,401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after buying an additional 449,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,055,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,350,000 after buying an additional 181,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,978,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,277,000 after buying an additional 154,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,645. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00.

