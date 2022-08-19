Meristem Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.7% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $5,395,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $14,722,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $7,680,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,233,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDY traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $472.03. 21,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,496. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.55 and its 200-day moving average is $459.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

