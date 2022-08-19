Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 19,757 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,757 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.82. 464,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,198,538. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.