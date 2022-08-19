Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 3,629 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.3% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,503 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.60. 29,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,107. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

