Meristem Family Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 0.4% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.55. 34,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $197.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.46.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

