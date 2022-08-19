Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Tushar Misra Sells 1,879 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) insider Tushar Misra sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $13,340.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ MRSN opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $14.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 394,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 275,458 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 81,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
