Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Tushar Misra Sells 1,879 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) insider Tushar Misra sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $13,340.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $14.80.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 394,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 275,458 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 81,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Mersana Therapeutics

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.