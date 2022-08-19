Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Up 2.5%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 27,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,984,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 14,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $47,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,753.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 14,760 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $47,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,663,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,753.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 80,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $264,889.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,648,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,434.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 201,273 shares of company stock valued at $650,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,755,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 506,870 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,606,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

