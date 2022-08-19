Merus (MRUS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2022 – Merus had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Merus was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2022 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2022 – Merus is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Merus was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2022 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Merus Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Merus stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,639. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.89. Merus has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

Get Merus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 4,340 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Merus by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.