Merus (MRUS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/17/2022 – Merus had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – Merus was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/3/2022 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/2/2022 – Merus is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2022 – Merus was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/18/2022 – Merus had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Merus Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of Merus stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,639. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.89. Merus has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 4,340 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
