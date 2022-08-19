MetaMUI (MMUI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $201,753.00

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $110.01 million and $201,753.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00780824 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars.

