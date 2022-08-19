MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $76.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.91.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04. MetLife has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $430,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in MetLife by 3,664.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $95,733,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

