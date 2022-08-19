MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MFA Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of MFA opened at $11.86 on Monday. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -338.46%.

In other MFA Financial news, VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $54,688.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 112,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

