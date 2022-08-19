M&G (LON:MNG) PT Raised to GBX 230 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.36) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&G currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 234.17 ($2.83).

M&G Stock Up 0.6 %

MNG stock opened at GBX 208.90 ($2.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,963.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 204.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.59. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($2.78).

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40), for a total value of £126,082.42 ($152,347.05). In related news, insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £126,082.42 ($152,347.05). Also, insider Edward Braham bought 20,075 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

