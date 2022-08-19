MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Major Shareholder Iac Inc. Purchases 141,700 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 141,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Iac Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.