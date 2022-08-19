Michael J. Hartnett Sells 100 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,512,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $259.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 125.75, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.34.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

