Michael J. Hartnett Sells 7,000 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Stock

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLPGet Rating) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total value of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,603,245.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

ROLLP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,180. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.12.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,864,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $4,701,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $19,944,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $1,990,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $6,649,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

