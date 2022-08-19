Michael J. Hartnett Sells 7,000 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total value of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,603,245.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

ROLLP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,180. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.12.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,864,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $4,701,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $19,944,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $1,990,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $6,649,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

