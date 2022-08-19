Michael L. Winkler Sells 181,219 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) COO Michael L. Winkler sold 181,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $2,834,265.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 643,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

SLCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,598,000 after buying an additional 140,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 9.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 392,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,365,000 after acquiring an additional 344,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 269,677 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,878,000 after acquiring an additional 318,136 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.