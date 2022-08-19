Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $466,620 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

