Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Michael W. Bokan Sells 16,600 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

