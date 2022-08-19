MILC Platform (MLT) Achieves Market Cap of $8.92 Million

MILC Platform (MLT) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One MILC Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. MILC Platform has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and $383,568.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00736272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO.

MILC Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

