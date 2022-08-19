Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Minim had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Minim Stock Performance

Shares of Minim stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Minim has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minim

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minim

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

