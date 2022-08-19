Mirror Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.39 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.59 million and $7.39 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00785066 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.