Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CFO Sells $41,250.00 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AVO. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mission Produce to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Mission Produce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.
