Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CFO Sells $41,250.00 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mission Produce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,443 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVO. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mission Produce to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Mission Produce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

Further Reading

