Mixin (XIN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $110.22 Million

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Mixin coin can now be bought for about $183.99 or 0.00858291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mixin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $110.22 million and approximately $23,020.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,396.97 or 0.99815586 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000248 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mixin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

