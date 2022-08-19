Mizuho Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $125.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.20.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average is $112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.70%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

