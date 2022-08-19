MKM Partners Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $63.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BJ. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 43,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,506. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 731,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

