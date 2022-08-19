MKM Partners Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $150.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PGR. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Progressive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.62.

Shares of PGR opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $128.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

