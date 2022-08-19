MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MKSI. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.57.

MKSI opened at $112.55 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

