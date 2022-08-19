MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires Shares of 212,500 VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
VMG Consumer Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:VMGAW opened at $0.14 on Friday. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15.
About VMG Consumer Acquisition
