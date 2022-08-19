MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires Shares of 212,500 VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

NASDAQ:VMGAW opened at $0.14 on Friday. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

