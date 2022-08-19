MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys New Position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Price Performance
Shares of PPYAW stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13.
