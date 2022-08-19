MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys Shares of 150,000 Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.52% of Focus Impact Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $8,960,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,509,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,416,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,886,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,973,000. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIAC stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

