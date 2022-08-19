MMCAP International Inc. SPC Increases Stock Position in Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:AVHIW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:AVHIW – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I Price Performance

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10. Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.49.

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I Company Profile

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clark, New Jersey.

