MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases New Position in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Globalink Investment Stock Down 15.6 %

Globalink Investment stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Globalink Investment Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.

Globalink Investment Company Profile

Globalink Investment Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on operating in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors with a focus on North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

