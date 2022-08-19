MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases Shares of 100,000 TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USCT. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the first quarter worth about $6,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the first quarter worth about $999,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 6,215.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 612,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 602,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of USCT opened at $10.08 on Friday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Company Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

