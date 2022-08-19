MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases Shares of 150,000 Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Separately, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VHNAW opened at $0.13 on Friday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14.
Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile
Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
