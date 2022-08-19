MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 500,000 Shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQR)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC cut its holdings in shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQR – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in CleanTech Acquisition were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CleanTech Acquisition Trading Down 3.8 %

CleanTech Acquisition stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. CleanTech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23.

