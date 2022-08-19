MOBOX (MBOX) Price Down 18.3% This Week

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. MOBOX has a market cap of $49.30 million and approximately $16.31 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One MOBOX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.

MOBOX Coin Trading

