Modefi Hits Market Capitalization of $4.59 Million (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $153,051.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,272.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003724 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00127265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00074625 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,295,321 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

Modefi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

