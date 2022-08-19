Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$217.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.11 million. Model N also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

Model N Stock Down 1.0 %

MODN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.65. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,640. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.83. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $634,595 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Model N by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Model N by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also

