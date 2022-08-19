Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$217.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.11 million. Model N also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

MODN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.65. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,640. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.83. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $634,595 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Model N by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Model N by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

