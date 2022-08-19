Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$217.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.11 million. Model N also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,236.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $634,595. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after buying an additional 159,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,578,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,979,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Model N by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Model N by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

