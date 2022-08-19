Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $103.98

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.98 and traded as high as $105.50. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $105.50, with a volume of 205 shares.

Monarch Cement Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average of $109.27.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

