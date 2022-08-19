MoneySwap 24-Hour Volume Tops $235,734.00 (MSWAP)

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. MoneySwap has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $235,734.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoneySwap has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One MoneySwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoneySwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00786834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MoneySwap

MoneySwap launched on October 30th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,925,920 coins. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap.

Buying and Selling MoneySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap was created for the DeFi business by the GoMoney2 (GOM2) project team located at MOON LABS PTE.LTD in Singapore. GoMoney2 is a utility token used as a payment method in AnimalGo ecosystem. MoneySwap may be provided in the form of airdrops or rewards to holders in conjunction with GoMoney2 tokens. MoneySwap has deposit, reward, and swap pool functions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoneySwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoneySwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoneySwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoneySwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoneySwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.